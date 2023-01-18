British bakery brings variety to Dripping Springs

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — “London Calling” — one of The Clash’s most popular songs — played over the speaker as locals strolled into Dripping Springs’ newest bakery.

The Great British Baking Company is owned by a father-son duo, Andrew and Johnty Scriven. Nick, Johnty’s brother, also brings his culinary expertise after training at Le Cordon Bleu. The family is from Yorkshire, England.

The idea for a bakery surfaced last November. Originally, Johnty was going to work farmers markets in Austin and Dripping Springs; there was no plan to open a brick-and-mortar so soon. But then, he and his family heard through the grapevine that two units were available.

The bakery gleans inspiration from traditional British and family recipes — a lemon pudding, Johnty’s grandmother’s go-to, could be hitting the menu soon.

Johnty noted that the food they make is “unbelievably popular” in England, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

“It’s only really America where it’s not really taken off yet,” the 24-year-old said.

The Scrivens wanted to bring something unique to the area.

“In Dripping Springs and most places in Texas, you’ve got your tacos, you’ve got your burgers, you’ve got pizzas, you got more tacos, burgers, pizza,” Johnty said. “We wanted to do something different.”

The bakery offers a small variety of soups such as tomato basil and leek and potato soup. The Great British Baking Company also sells savory pastries like scotch eggs, a British classic.

For new customers, Johnty recommends the chicken pot pie slice because although it is British-style food, it has Texas flavors.

Since opening, the bakery has received positive feedback from the community.

First-time customers, Julie Eppers and her sister Linda Eppers, were enjoying their slices of chicken curry and ordered two broccoli and cheese slices to go. Julie thought the chicken curry was “really good.”

And now they also have regular, returning customers that come in three to four times a week.

In the future, the bakery hopes to expand to manufacturing.

“Our sausage rolls are so popular, maybe getting a production line going with them and trying to get them into other coffee shops and hopefully supermarkets,” Johnty said.

The Great British Baking Company is located at 104 W. Mercer St. in Dripping Springs. For more information, visit www.thegreatbritishbakingco.com.