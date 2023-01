Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Colin Tuohy, a Dripping Springs High School junior, was named to the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir after placing first as a Tenor 1 at the auditions on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Tuohy was selected to the Tenor-Bass Choir for the second consecutive year and will take part in a clinic and concert from Feb. 8-11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Those selected are among the top 1% of high school musicians in the state of Texas.