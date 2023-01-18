DSISD band members named All-State

Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Three Dripping Springs High School seniors were selected to the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Westlake High School.

Out of a total of 18 DSHS students who qualified for the area auditions, Jace Byrd (trombone), Wyland Diehl (tenor sax) and Quentin Dollard (euphonium) earned all-state recognition for the second consecutive year. Fewer than 3% of Texas high school musicians earn all-state recognition.

The trio will participate in an all-state clinic and concert from Feb. 8-11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.