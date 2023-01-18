General election set for May in Wimberley

See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
By Megan Wehring
megan@haysfreepress.com

WIMBERLEY — Three city council seats are up for grabs in Wimberley. 

The city of Wimberley’s next general election will be held on Saturday, May 6. Positions that will be filled include city council Place One (currently held by Rebecca Minnick), Place Three (currently held by Chris Sheffield) and Place Five (currently held by David Cohen).

Requirements for council members include one year of residence in the state and six months of residence in the city prior to the filing deadline. Candidates also must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter in the county.

The period for filing an application for a place in the city of Wimberley general election begins on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. 

Candidates are encouraged to read the 2023 General Election Candidate Packet to become familiar with the information relating to campaign laws and procedures. The packet can be found at www.cityofwimberley.com/313/2023-General-Election.

