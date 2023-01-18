See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
The team poses after the shutout win over Austin High School 5-0. Photos by Albert Sanchez

Tigers open district play with shutout

By Albert Sanchez

On Friday, the Tigers hosted the Austin High School Maroons. Both teams played hard in their first game of the district schedule. 

The final score was Tigers 5, and Maroons 0. Ellie Hodsden made four goals and Chole Frudenburg made one goal. 

Last year, the Tigers lost in the Regional Finals Tournament in Corpus Christi. They finished the season with a record of 25-1 and look forward to returning to the UIL State Tournament this year.

The Tigers’ next home game will be on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with Buda Johnson High School.

