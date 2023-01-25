City to purchase security cameras for Founders Memorial Pool

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – After increased vandalism and trespassing, the city of Dripping Springs is looking to install security cameras at Founders Memorial Pool.

On Jan. 17, Dripping Springs City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the FY2023 Parks and Community Services budget for the purchase and installation of video cameras at Founders Memorial Pool. The total cost of the two ADT 8MP cameras is $5,059.34, which will be taken out of the Founders Memorial Pool Supplies expense line.

“We had an unauthorized visitor at the pool in the fall,” said Andrew Binz, Parks and Community Services director. “We decided to get cameras to monitor that area. I think it was just one person but they came several times and apparently, we have had in the past other instances of people being in the pool area out of season.”

Mayor Bill Foulds said the city has continued to see numerous instances of unwanted activity at the pool throughout the year, leading to the need for security cameras.