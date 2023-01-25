Community turns out for Buda Fun Fish

Photos by Brittany Anderson

Dozens of young anglers went out to Bradfield Village Park in Buda on Jan. 21 for Buda Fun Fish. The event, which was previously only held in the summer, has now expanded into two events. A. E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos stocked the pond with 1,200 trout, and anglers were allowed to catch and keep up to five fish. Along with hours of fishing there were several educational stations for anglers, from fly fishing tips and how to properly set up rods to learning how to clean and cook their catch.

The next Buda Fun Fish will be held in early summer.