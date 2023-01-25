See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Above, Sterling, 6, proudly shows off the trout he caught with Texas Parks & Wildlife volunteer Vincent Lecca. 

Community turns out for Buda Fun Fish

By on Buda, Community, News

Photos by Brittany Anderson

Dozens of young anglers went out to Bradfield Village Park in Buda on Jan. 21 for Buda Fun Fish. The event, which was previously only held in the summer, has now expanded into two events. A. E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos stocked the pond with 1,200 trout, and anglers were allowed to catch and keep up to five fish. Along with hours of fishing there were several educational stations for anglers, from fly fishing tips and how to properly set up rods to learning how to clean and cook their catch.

The next Buda Fun Fish will be held in early summer.

About Author

Brittany Anderson graduated from Texas State University in August 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at KTSW 89.9, Texas State University's radio station, for nearly two years in the web content department as a writer and assistant manager. She has reported for the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch since July 2021.

