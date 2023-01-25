Dripping Springs falls to Bowie 42-38

Photo by Wayland D. Clark

Late in the second period, both teams watch as Dripping Springs’ Makynna Hubbard stands at the free throw line after a technical foul was called on Bowie Head Coach Lesha Collins. A second technical resulted in the coach being ejected. Hubbard made three of her four shots. “Pressure got to us in the second half but I’m tremendously proud of our girls,” head coach Jordan Batson said after the game. “We’re learning how to complete at the high level and execute for four quarters. We’re just going to turn the page and get after it.” The Lady Tigers held a 25-15 lead at halftime, but were held to 13 points in the second half while Bowie put up 27 points for a 42-38 win.