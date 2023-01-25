Hays County kicks off Livestock Show

By Natalie Frels

HAYS COUNTY — There was a drizzle in the cold morning air as local teens of the community gathered at Dripping Springs Ranch Park on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Hays County Livestock Show.

A nervous energy radiated as the queen’s court and ambassadors waited for their names to be announced.

When the emcee called her name, Hays County Livestock Show Queen Lizee McMillan had a grin from ear to ear to the sound of applause as she straightened her sash and took her place among the court.

McMillan didn’t seem to have an ounce of nerves in her. She knew this day was coming. In 2022, she submitted a cover letter, resume, headshot and reference letters, vying for the top spot. It wasn’t until December that she knew she’d been named queen.

“We did our interview in October; I was pretty nervous, but it went really well. We were actually able to connect with the judges because we were in person, not on Zoom or anything. So then in early December, they started announcing [the court]and I started getting nervous because I saw there was princess and queen left and they announced princess and I knew,” McMillan said. “In my pictures, I wasn’t even smiling; I was just so nervous because I wanted it for like four years and I finally made it.”

But for McMillan, it’s not just about the pomp and circumstance and the parades, it’s about being a role model for the community.

“The main thing for me is being a role model for young kids. I love when little girls come up to us and ask, ‘Oh my god, are you a princess?’ And they always ask to wear the crown,” the queen said. “So that’s my biggest thing is being a role model for the younger kids.”

Duchess Haley Ronshausen agreed, saying, “It’s all about leadership. Being on it, you can’t do whatever you want. We have to definitely be a role model and a leader for Hays County. When we do parades, we’re very noticeable. You have to be able to be a role model. It’s setting a good example.”

McMillan’s reign will last until interviews next year. Until then, she’s proud to represent the community as queen during parades and rodeos in the coming year.

The 2022-23 Queen’s Court and Ambassadors include the following individuals: Seth Herzog, senior ambassador emeritus; Caroline Burklund, duchess; Ally Schrandt, duchess; Samantha Rivers, duchess; Amanda Alderson, duchess; Laci Holloway, duchess; Barrett Colins, ambassador; Haley Ronshausen, duchess; Zane Elmer, ambassador; Riley Steineke, duchess; Jonah Barnard, ambassador; Madyson Clark, duchess; Justin Hill, ambassador; Molly Massey, princess; Drake Alderson, senior ambassador; and Lizee McMillan, queen.

While the introduction of the Queen’s Court and Ambassadors kicked off the Hays County Livestock Show, there are plenty of great events still to come:

Wednesday, Jan. 25

• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Home Skills Judging

• 9 a.m. Breeding Rabbit Show Followed by Market Rabbit Pens & Market Fryer Show

• 10 a.m. – Breeding Goat Show Followed by Market Goat Show

• 4 p.m. – Presentation of Home Skill Awards

• 4:30 – 5 p.m. – Home Skills Open for Public Viewing

• 5 p.m. – Breeding Sheep Show Followed by Market Lamb Show

Thursday, Jan. 26

• 8 – 10 a.m. – Poultry Check In

• 9 a.m. – Breeding Swine Show Followed by Market Swine Show

• 11 a.m. – Poultry Show

• 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Home Skills Open for Public Viewing and Check-Out

• 5 p.m. – Breeding Cattle Show Followed by Market Steer Show

Friday, Jan. 27

• 10 a.m. – Setup Auction Ring (All Help is Appreciated)

Saturday, Jan. 28

• 10 a.m. – Awards

• 10:30 a.m. – Auction Starts

Sunday, Jan. 29

• 9 a.m. – Show Breakdown/Clean-Up

For more information about the Hays County Livestock Show, visit www.hayscountylivestockshow.org.