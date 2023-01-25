See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
Photo by Natalie Frels Kendall Crow (No. 206) and her horse A Fortune in Pearls stand next to Audrey Wilks (No. 115) and her horse, Mouse, waiting for the horse show to begin at the Hays County Livestock Show.

Horse Show winners named at Livestock Show

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — At the Hays County Livestock Show last weekend, the first event following the presentation of the queen’s court and ambassadors was the Horse Show. 

The patronage winners included the following individuals: 

Junior English 

• First: Hailey Cruce ($567)
• Second: Anna Ashley ($283.50)
• Third: Ainsley Bennett ($170.10)
• Fourth: Caydee Ralston ($113.40) 

Senior English 

• First: Caitlin Paier ($648)
• Second: Amber Wortham ($324)
• Third/Fourth: Allyson Reynolds and Ellie Warner ($162 each) 

Junior Western 

• First: Audrey Wilks ($540) 

Senior Western 

• First: Amber Wortham ($810)
• Second: Caitlin Paier ($405)
• Third: Ellie Warner ($243)
• Fourth: Mareinna Cherica ($162) 

Junior Stockhorse

• First: Emma Pierce ($226.80)
• Second: Brooke Bethea ($97.20) 

Senior Stockhorse

• First: Amber Wortham ($891)
• Second: Ashley Wortham ($445.50)
• Third: Mareinna Cherica ($267.30)
• Fourth: Caitlin Paier ($178.20)

Junior Speed

• First: Audrey Wilks ($405)
• Second/Third: Adalynn Fee and Halie Warner ($202.50 each)
• Fourth: Brooke Bethea ($81)

Senior Speed

• First/Second: Brooklyn Alexander and Millie Powers ($789.75 each)
• Third: Kendall Crow ($486)
• Fourth: Allyson Reynolds ($243)
• Fifth: Ellie Warner ($121.50)

Goat Tying 

• First: Ellie Warner ($120)
• Second: Millie Powers ($80) 

Breakaway Roping

• First: Ellie Warner ($100)

Other results are listed below:

• Junior Showmanship – Clara Leinneweber
• Senior Showmanship – Chloe Cannon
• Clover Kids Showmanship – Holly Dame
• Grand Champion Gelding – Chloe Cannon
• Reserve Champion Gelding – Ellie Warner
• Grand Champion Mare – Chloe Cannon
• Reserve Grand Champion Mare – Walker Kahanek
• Junior High Point Judged – Hailey Cruce
• Senior High Point Judged – Amber Wortham
• Junior Speed – Audrey Wilks
• Senior High Point Speed – Brooklyn Alexander
• Junior Overall High Point – Audrey Wilks
• Senior Reserve Overall High Point – Hailey Cruce
• Senior Overall High Point – Amber Wortham
• Junior Reserve Overall High Point – Allyson Reynolds

