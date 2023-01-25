Horse Show winners named at Livestock Show

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — At the Hays County Livestock Show last weekend, the first event following the presentation of the queen’s court and ambassadors was the Horse Show.

The patronage winners included the following individuals:

Junior English

• First: Hailey Cruce ($567)

• Second: Anna Ashley ($283.50)

• Third: Ainsley Bennett ($170.10)

• Fourth: Caydee Ralston ($113.40)

Senior English

• First: Caitlin Paier ($648)

• Second: Amber Wortham ($324)

• Third/Fourth: Allyson Reynolds and Ellie Warner ($162 each)

Junior Western

• First: Audrey Wilks ($540)

Senior Western

• First: Amber Wortham ($810)

• Second: Caitlin Paier ($405)

• Third: Ellie Warner ($243)

• Fourth: Mareinna Cherica ($162)

Junior Stockhorse

• First: Emma Pierce ($226.80)

• Second: Brooke Bethea ($97.20)

Senior Stockhorse

• First: Amber Wortham ($891)

• Second: Ashley Wortham ($445.50)

• Third: Mareinna Cherica ($267.30)

• Fourth: Caitlin Paier ($178.20)

Junior Speed

• First: Audrey Wilks ($405)

• Second/Third: Adalynn Fee and Halie Warner ($202.50 each)

• Fourth: Brooke Bethea ($81)

Senior Speed

• First/Second: Brooklyn Alexander and Millie Powers ($789.75 each)

• Third: Kendall Crow ($486)

• Fourth: Allyson Reynolds ($243)

• Fifth: Ellie Warner ($121.50)

Goat Tying

• First: Ellie Warner ($120)

• Second: Millie Powers ($80)

Breakaway Roping

• First: Ellie Warner ($100)

Other results are listed below:

• Junior Showmanship – Clara Leinneweber

• Senior Showmanship – Chloe Cannon

• Clover Kids Showmanship – Holly Dame

• Grand Champion Gelding – Chloe Cannon

• Reserve Champion Gelding – Ellie Warner

• Grand Champion Mare – Chloe Cannon

• Reserve Grand Champion Mare – Walker Kahanek

• Junior High Point Judged – Hailey Cruce

• Senior High Point Judged – Amber Wortham

• Junior Speed – Audrey Wilks

• Senior High Point Speed – Brooklyn Alexander

• Junior Overall High Point – Audrey Wilks

• Senior Reserve Overall High Point – Hailey Cruce

• Senior Overall High Point – Amber Wortham

• Junior Reserve Overall High Point – Allyson Reynolds