Horse Show winners named at Livestock Show

Staff Report
HAYS COUNTY — At the Hays County Livestock Show last weekend, the first event following the presentation of the queen’s court and ambassadors was the Horse Show.
The patronage winners included the following individuals:
Junior English
• First: Hailey Cruce ($567)
• Second: Anna Ashley ($283.50)
• Third: Ainsley Bennett ($170.10)
• Fourth: Caydee Ralston ($113.40)
Senior English
• First: Caitlin Paier ($648)
• Second: Amber Wortham ($324)
• Third/Fourth: Allyson Reynolds and Ellie Warner ($162 each)
Junior Western
• First: Audrey Wilks ($540)
Senior Western
• First: Amber Wortham ($810)
• Second: Caitlin Paier ($405)
• Third: Ellie Warner ($243)
• Fourth: Mareinna Cherica ($162)
Junior Stockhorse
• First: Emma Pierce ($226.80)
• Second: Brooke Bethea ($97.20)
Senior Stockhorse
• First: Amber Wortham ($891)
• Second: Ashley Wortham ($445.50)
• Third: Mareinna Cherica ($267.30)
• Fourth: Caitlin Paier ($178.20)
Junior Speed
• First: Audrey Wilks ($405)
• Second/Third: Adalynn Fee and Halie Warner ($202.50 each)
• Fourth: Brooke Bethea ($81)
Senior Speed
• First/Second: Brooklyn Alexander and Millie Powers ($789.75 each)
• Third: Kendall Crow ($486)
• Fourth: Allyson Reynolds ($243)
• Fifth: Ellie Warner ($121.50)
Goat Tying
• First: Ellie Warner ($120)
• Second: Millie Powers ($80)
Breakaway Roping
• First: Ellie Warner ($100)
Other results are listed below:
• Junior Showmanship – Clara Leinneweber
• Senior Showmanship – Chloe Cannon
• Clover Kids Showmanship – Holly Dame
• Grand Champion Gelding – Chloe Cannon
• Reserve Champion Gelding – Ellie Warner
• Grand Champion Mare – Chloe Cannon
• Reserve Grand Champion Mare – Walker Kahanek
• Junior High Point Judged – Hailey Cruce
• Senior High Point Judged – Amber Wortham
• Junior Speed – Audrey Wilks
• Senior High Point Speed – Brooklyn Alexander
• Junior Overall High Point – Audrey Wilks
• Senior Reserve Overall High Point – Hailey Cruce
• Senior Overall High Point – Amber Wortham
• Junior Reserve Overall High Point – Allyson Reynolds