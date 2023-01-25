Jaguars defeat Tigers

By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Friday, Dripping Springs Tigers basketball hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars.

The Jaguars played great offense and a very strong defense. The final score was Jaguars, 64, Tigers, 36.

The Jaguars are currently in first place in district with a record of 9-1 and an overall record of 23-3. The Tigers are currently in fifth place with a district record of 5-5 and an overall record of 14-11. The Tigers next home game is Jan. 27 against Westlake High School.