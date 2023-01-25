See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Jaguars defeat Tigers

By on Dripping Springs Tigers, Johnson Jaguars, Sports

By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Friday, Dripping Springs Tigers basketball hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars. 

The Jaguars played great offense and a very strong defense. The final score was Jaguars, 64, Tigers, 36.

The Jaguars are currently in first place in district with a record of 9-1 and an overall record of 23-3. The Tigers are currently in fifth place with a district record of 5-5 and an overall record of 14-11. The Tigers next home game is Jan. 27 against  Westlake High School. 

Photo by Albert Sanchez
Maddox Bloomgren (No. 5) and Josh Oliphant (No. 10) go for an offensive rebound with Jaguar Jaxson Vandegarde (No. 4).

