Kyle council seeks community input

By Ashley Kontnier

KYLE — In light of several major projects in the works for Kyle, city staff has planned multiple open house events in order to garner resident and business feedback.

At its regular meeting on Jan. 17, Kyle City Council received updates on various projects and events planned around the city. In addition to Spring Break Camp, the Valentine’s Dance for Individuals with Disabilities and teen programming at the library, the city discussed dates for upcoming open houses.

The open houses are intended to give residents and business owners an opportunity to visit with staff and contractors and provide their input and feedback.

The scheduled events include:

• Gregg- Clarke Splash Pad Open House to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 at city hall.

• Kyle 2030 Comprehensive Plan Open House to be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Fire Station No.2, located at 150 Bunton Creek Road in Kyle.

According to the city’s website, “This is a come-and-go style event where residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on each quadrant of the city. Including housing, density, non-residential developments, vacant properties and more.” For more information on the comprehensive plan process, visit Kyle2030.com.

• Downtown Master Plan Open House to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at city hall.

Recently, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted not to recommend the Downtown Master Plan to city council and city council approved having city staff bring back proposed revisions.

The open house will provide an opportunity to review the draft of the plan and tell staff what could be improved, added, changed or kept the same. For more information on the plan, visit www.cityofkyle.com/downtown.