Rate reduction denied for Wild Game Dinner

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS — To maintain fairness among nonprofits, Dripping Springs City Council unanimously denied a rate reduction request on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for the Dripping Springs Wild Game Dinner.

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church is hosting its 33rd Annual Wild Game Dinner at Dripping Springs Ranch Park (DSRP) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 18. Proceeds directly benefit charities in the surrounding area including but not limited to Burke Center for Youth, Boy Scouts, Helping Hands and Dripping Springs Christian Academy.

“It’s an all-volunteer organization [and]all of the money goes back to this community for missions here or missions from here to places where we think the money would do the best work,” said Matt Rogers, chairman for the 2023 Wild Game Dinner. “This event is all about generosity. We really rely on businesses, vendors and people we work with to donate this so all of the money can go back to the community.”

The organization requested the council’s approval of a 35% discount for facility rental, which is more than the 25% nonprofit discount that is already in place.

Upon the DSRP Board’s and city staff’s recommendation to not approve any additional discounts over the set 25%, the council denied the request.

The council decided to not approve the rate reduction to be fair to the other nonprofits in Dripping Springs.

“I’m less concerned about the amount as I am about the consistency on how we treat people,” said council member Taline Manassian. “I think we have the 25% discount for nonprofits because we recognize the difference in nonprofits, and unless there is some really strong justification for making an exception to that, I have concerns doing it for one organization and then explaining why we are not doing it for other organizations.”

Council member Travis Crow agreed that it needs to be the same across the board.

“It’s hard to justify telling one group yes and telling another no,” Crow said. “Twenty-five percent is still 25%. I agree that y’all do a lot for the community, but we still have a standard to uphold. We have to hold people to the same thing — everybody comes in and wants 5% or 10%, but how can I tell you yes and the other guy no? It’s hard to draw that line.”

Some of the council members were open to donating directly to the organization for the Wild Game Dinner following the meeting.

For more information about the event, including ticket information and donation opportunities, visit dswildgamedinner.square.site/.