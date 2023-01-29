Kyle council votes to acquire Papa Jack’s property

By Natalie Frels

In a 5-2 decision on Saturday, Jan. 28, Kyle City Council voted to acquire 108 West Center St. in downtown Kyle, the site of the former Papa Jacks.

Following executive session, mayor Travis Mitchell made a motion to approve the acquisition for $800,000 plus closing costs. The motion was seconded by council member Daniela Parsley.

“Keeping the downtown area a place that is going to feel like it remains like Kyle, not like new development, but using existing structures that have character and history behind it … if that’s important to us, it’s an important acquisition for us to maintain control of what downtown development looks like,” said council member Bear Heiser. “This is important to complete at least a phase given the proximity of [the building to city hall]. So, I’m fully in favor.”

Council member Miguel Zuniga, who voted against the measure, wished to postpone a vote until there was an appraisal value first.

According to the Hays Central Appraisal District (HCAD), the property currently has a market value of $117,880.

Council member Yvonne Flores-Cale also expressed her displeasure at the idea of moving forward on buying the property without it first being appraised.

“I’m not particularly in favor of this right now without having a more definite idea of where we want to go with this building. I’m also not in favor of it to spend significantly more than we spent on the building right beside it,” Flores-Cale said. “And for those reasons and not having an appraisal, I’m not in favor of it.”

On Jan. 27, 2022, Papa Jacks and neighboring business Jack Axes were destroyed by a fire. On Aug. 24, the city closed on the purchase of the 110 West Center Street (Jack Axes) property for $500,000. At the time of the purchase, the HCAD listed the market value of the property at $434,090. In October, the building was demolished and the property remains a vacant lot.

Mitchell explained that while there are no current plans for the property at the time of the acquisition, the city will be engaging with the public as a part of a more robust plan for downtown revitalization.

“For us, the property is very strategic — to essentially acquire the entire block. We have a lot of plans for downtown and plans to see downtown develop with history in mind, as well as to bring needed restaurants and other amenities to that area,” the mayor said. “This is part of that ongoing process of getting downtown to a place where revitalization can happen.”

Mitchell said the city of Kyle and council will discuss plans for the space in the coming months.