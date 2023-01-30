Hays CISD sends out notice for early release, closures

STAFF REPORT

HAYS COUNTY — Hays CISD sent out the following email to members of the district community this morning regarding early release and closures due to inclement weather.

Dear Hays CISD Family,

It looks like winter is coming. Because of the high probability we will face inclement, icy weather beginning late this afternoon and again during the morning commutes both on Tuesday and Wednesday, Hays CISD will be making the following schedule changes:

Monday, January 30, 2023:

Early dismissal. High schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., middle schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at their normal time at 2:55 p.m. Transportation will run its bus schedules and provide service to bus riders at the early dismissal times.

All afterschool activities are canceled for Monday.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

All Hays CISD schools and offices are closed.

All afterschool activities are canceled.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023:

All Hays CISD schools and offices are closed.

Afterschool activities may resume, check with your activity sponsor or coach.

Thursday, February 2, 2023:

Return to normal schedule (and happy Groundhog Day).

We hope having this information early will help you with your planning for this week. We strive to provide you schedule change notice as far in advance as possible. Conditions may improve during the daylight hours, but because they are not expected to be favorable during our morning commutes and in the evenings, we are erring on the side of safety. If you must travel for personal business, please be careful and be especially mindful while driving on overpasses and elevated road surfaces.