Closures implemented across county due to weather conditions

(Editor’s Note: This post was updated at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to include information provided by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra)

BY MEGAN WEHRING

HAYS COUNTY — As the forecasted weather is causing hazardous driving conditions, there have been several closures and delays announced across Hays County.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Austin-San Antonio, isolated areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light rain will continue through this evening. Heavier, more widespread rain, freezing rain and sleet will arrive after midnight and continue through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will rise above freezing in some areas during the afternoon tomorrow, NWS said in a Facebook post , with precipitation changing to rain, but freezing drizzle and rain will continue through tomorrow night in some areas, mainly across the Hill Country. Not all locations will see ice amounts this high, but many will through Thursday morning.



“In addition to travel impacts, ice accumulating on power lines and tree branches could lead to isolated power outages in the Hill Country and Austin Metro area. It’s a good idea to be prepared for this possibility,” the NWS Facebook post said.

Schools

Hays CISD

Campuses and offices are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Afterschool activities are also canceled today.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, campuses and offices are also closed but after-school activities may resume (students are asked to check with their activity sponsor or coach).

Hays CISD is slated to return to a normal schedule on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Dripping Springs ISD

All classes and activities are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The district is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and will make a decision about Thursday’s schedule by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wimberley ISD

All campuses and offices are closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1

The district will continue to evaluate conditions in conjunction with Emergency Management Services to determine whether any schedule adjustments need to be made for Thursday, Feb. 2.

Katherine Anne Porter School (KAPS)

KAPS is closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1

The school will monitor weather conditions and update students/parents/staff if schedule changes are needed for Thursday.

San Marcos CISD

Campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Texas State University The Texas State University San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1

County/City offices

Hays County

Judge Ruben Becerra said that all county government offices, except for critical operational staff, will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Kyle

All city of Kyle offices including the Kyle Public Library , Parks and Recreation Department and city hall closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will be closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1.

, and city hall closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will be closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1. Municipal Court hearings originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Kyle City Hall have been canceled due to inclement weather. The court staff will contact individuals to reschedule hearings.

The Building Department will not be conducting Building Inspections on Tuesday, Jan. 31 or Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buda City of Buda offices including the Buda Public Library, Public Safety Building and Welcome Center will close at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 31. All city offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, although Buda Police and emergency crews will be working.

To report roadway issues (in the city limits) or plumbing issues (for City of Buda water customers), please call Public Works at 512-312-2876 between the hours of 7:30 am – 3:30 pm. For after-hour issues, contact 512-749-0478.

Goforth Water customers may call 512-376-7631, Monarch Water (now SouthWest Water) customers may call 866-654-7992, Centerpoint Energy Gas customers may call 800-752-8036, and Pedernales Electric Coop customers may text 25022 using a mobile number associated with their respective electric account or call 888-883-3379. Residents also are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts through the “Warn Central Texas” system. Texas Disposal Systems will make a decision about its services on Wednesday morning. Dripping Springs Dripping Springs City Hall offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 1. Employees are working remotely and can help residents via telephone and email, but City Hall, Ranch Park Event Center and Ranch House will be closed to walk-in business.

Wimberley