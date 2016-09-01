Man killed in I-35 auto-pedestrian accident in Kyle
The Kyle Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that killed a man along southbound Interstate 35 late Thursday evening.…
Texas’ Biennial Review: Comptroller releases two-year spending estimate for Legislature
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the state’s Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) earlier this week which showed the state is projected…
HCISD gives ratings system an ‘F’: Official calls for resolution against new assessment system
Hays CISD is planning to join a growing list of Texas school districts opposing the state’s new A-F accountability ratings,…
Bankers, brokers, ISIS and drones
In my last article, I identified what I consider to be Barack Obama’s three greatest achievements as President of the…
In need of real science
As it turns out, one of the doors into the international conversation about global warming opens through Hays County. That’s…