Lagniappe: Feb. 2, 2017

Burn ban on On Jan. 24, the Hays County Commissioners Court placed the unincorporated areas (including extra territorial jurisdictions) of…

Time for March Madness

As most of y’all recall, there was a big women’s march last month in both Washington D.C. and up in…

In need of real science

As it turns out, one of the doors into the international conversation about global warming opens through Hays County. That’s…