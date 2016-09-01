News
 

Top News stories of 2016

Hays County residents approve bonds totaling $237 million A pair of bond initiatives that called for a collection of county-wide…

 

Top Business stories of 2016

Texas Pie Co. wins Quest for Texas best An iconic downtown Kyle business owner basked in the spotlight this summer…

 

Lobos march on to Rose Bowl

Waking up on New Year’s morning and watching the Tournament of Roses parade on television with family is tradition for…

Sports

Columns
Editorials
 

In need of real science

As it turns out, one of the doors into the international conversation about global warming opens through Hays County. That’s…